10 Indian proxy terrorists killed, six soldiers martyred in KP operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed ten India-sponsored militants in multiple engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between September 15 and 17, while six soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an intelligence-based operation was conducted in North Waziristan district after receiving reports about the presence of militants in the area.

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the militants’ position, killing six members of Fitna al-Khawarij after an intense exchange of fire, the ISPR said.

In a separate encounter in Hangu district, security forces killed four more militants, bringing the total number of terrorists eliminated during the operations to 10.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants killed during the operations. The militants, it added, had been actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Meanwhile, an IED exploded on a security forces convoy on September 17, resulting in the martyrdom of six soldiers, according to the military’s media wing.

Sanitisation operations are under way to eliminate any other militants who may still be present in the areas, the ISPR said.

The military said the counter-terrorism campaign under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, would continue at full pace.

It said the campaign aims to eliminate foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

The military’s media wing said the sacrifices of the soldiers further reinforced the armed forces’ commitment to safeguarding the country.