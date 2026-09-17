Pakistan announces austerity plan, sets new timings for markets, eateries

ISLAMABAD – Amid rising fuel costs in Pakistan, the government has introduced a series of austerity measures, including a 50% reduction in fuel consumption by government vehicles and restrictions on official travel, purchases and events.

According to a notification issued by the government, fuel consumption for all government vehicles will be reduced by 50%. However, operational vehicles, the armed forces, civil armed forces, law enforcement agencies, vehicles used for essential services and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) vehicles have been exempted.

The notification clarified that the 50% fuel reduction will apply to administrative and non-operational activities.

The government has also imposed a complete ban on the purchase of all types of new vehicles, including government vehicles.

Similarly, the purchase of all durable goods has been prohibited, with the exception of IT-related equipment.

The federal government has imposed restrictions on foreign visits and travel for three months, while specific exemptions will remain in place. In case of unavoidable foreign trips, ministers, advisers and government officials will be required to travel only in economy class.

Government departments have also been directed to give preference to video conferencing for official meetings in a bid to reduce travel-related expenditure.

The notification further prohibits government departments from hosting official dinners, except for events involving foreign delegations.

Government-funded seminars, training programmes and conferences have also been banned. For unavoidable official events, departments have been directed to use government auditoriums and committee rooms instead of private venues.

As part of the austerity measures, only one dish will be allowed at wedding functions.

The government has also revised operating hours for commercial and business establishments. Shops, markets, shopping malls and bazaars will close by 9pm, while wedding halls, marquees and other event venues will close by 10pm.

Restaurants, cafes and food outlets will remain open until 11pm, with takeaway and home delivery services exempted from the restrictions.

Pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, medical laboratories, petrol pumps and other essential sectors have been exempted from the prescribed operating hours.

Bakeries, tandoors, milk and dairy shops, electric vehicle charging stations and gyms have also been exempted.

The notification states that requests for exemption from the austerity measures will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Provincial and regional governments may also consider adopting similar austerity measures.

In another cost-cutting measure, the government has ordered a 5% reduction in non-employee-related expenditure. The cut will remain in force throughout the financial year and will be implemented on a monthly basis.

The 5% reduction will also apply to foreign missions, professional groups and services, according to the notification.