Imaan Mazari, husband get Relief as SC Suspends 17-Year Sentences in Tweets Case

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court suspended the 17-year prison sentences handed down to lawyer and rights activist Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, in a case involving their social media posts.

The court granted bail to the couple against surety bonds of Rs200,000 each, allowing them relief until the Islamabad High Court (IHC) reaches a final decision on their pending case.

The development comes after a district and sessions court in Islamabad sentenced Mazari and Chattha to 17 years in prison each in January under several provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca). Their sentences were announced just a day after they were arrested in connection with another case.

The couple challenged the verdict before the IHC in early February, where the matter is still pending.

Controversial Tweets Case

The case started with complaint filed by an official of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on August 12, 2025. Authorities alleged that Mazari had posted material on social media that they considered harmful to state institutions. Chattha was also accused of involvement, including allegedly reposting some of the content.

The couple was booked under Sections 9, 10, 11 and 26 of PECA. The allegations included cyber terrorism, glorification of an offence and spreading false information.

The prosecution further alleged that some of the posts could contribute to divisions on linguistic grounds.

After being formally indicted on October 30, 2025, Mazari and Chattha faced trial before an Islamabad sessions court. On January 24, 2026, the court convicted both and handed down 17-year prison sentences to each, along with fines.

The verdict came amid separate legal proceedings involving the couple. On January 23, they had been arrested while leaving the Islamabad High Court after attending proceedings in another matter.

That separate case involved allegations linked to a protest outside the IHC and an alleged incident involving the president of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

Mazari and Chattha challenged the sessions court verdict before the Islamabad High Court, filing separate appeals on February 7. The duo also sought suspension of their sentences while their appeals were being heard. Proceedings continued for months, with hearings being adjourned at different stages.

In June, the couple turned to the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing after the IHC had not suspended their sentences.

The legal battle reached another important stage on September 17, when the Supreme Court granted the couple bail. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, during the proceedings, observed that both petitioners were lawyers and stressed the importance of maintaining their dignity.

At the same time, the judge directed them to respect the decorum of the court, noting that lawyers have professional responsibilities that distinguish them from ordinary citizens.

Despite the Supreme Court’s latest order, the case is not over. The bail order does not amount to an acquittal or overturn the convictions. The couple’s appeals against their sentences remain pending before the Islamabad High Court.

For now, however, Mazari and Chattha have secured relief from imprisonment while the legal battle over their convictions continues.

The case has also drawn international attention, with UN experts and human rights organisations expressing concerns about the convictions and their implications for freedom of expression and the work of human rights lawyers.