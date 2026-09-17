FAKE NEWS ALERT: No Four-Day Workweek in Pakistan, govt clarifies

ISLAMABAD – A fake government notification of four-day working week triggered wave of confusion on social media, prompting the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) Fact Checker to step in and warn the public against believing or sharing the document.

The fake notification is doing rounds online as an official order issued by the Cabinet Division. It claimed that the government had reduced the working week to four days, with Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday designated as working days and Friday, Saturday and Sunday declared holidays.

The document also referred to an earlier notification allegedly issued on September 15, apparently lending further credibility to the false claim. MOIB Fact Checker categorically clarified that the notification was fake, stressing that no such official order had been issued.

Authorities urged citizens to verify government announcements through official channels before accepting or circulating information appearing on social media.

The fake notification comes against the backdrop of genuine reports that the government is considering a four-day working week amid record-high petrol prices and rising operational costs.

The reported proposal could potentially cover government and private offices as well as schools, colleges and universities. Under the plan being examined, institutions could operate for four days a week and observe three days off, while some employees could work remotely or follow staggered schedules.

The proposed measures are aimed at cutting fuel consumption, daily commuting, transportation expenses and electricity use, alongside reducing other administrative and operational costs. But the proposal has not been finalized.

Departments have reportedly been asked to prepare possible working arrangements, while the final schedule and implementation mechanism remain undecided. Any official shift to a four-day workweek would require a formal government notification.

The four-day-week controversy also fuelled speculation about a possible “smart lockdown” in Islamabad but Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary rejected the reports, saying the issue had not been discussed at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

Chaudhary said there was no discussion about imposing a smart lockdown and dismissed reports that Islamabad was going to be shut down. He also said he had no knowledge of any such proposal.