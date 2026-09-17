India rejects Pakistan’s request for neutral venue for Hockey Champions Trophy matches

NEW DELHI – Hockey India has rejected Pakistan’s request to move its matches at the upcoming Asian Hockey Champions Trophy to a neutral venue.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation had approached the Asian Hockey Federation, seeking either the relocation of Pakistan’s matches to a neutral location or the transfer of the entire tournament from India to another neutral country.

According to Indian media reports, Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh said the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy would be held in India as previously planned.

The Indian federation also maintained that Pakistan would have to play its matches in India. If the Pakistani team does not participate, India said a replacement team that had already been announced would be invited to take part in the tournament.

The tournament has been scheduled to take place from October 27 to November 5, with Jalandhar and Mohali named as the host venues.

Two days earlier, the chief minister of Indian Punjab had claimed that the Pakistani team would also participate following the announcement of the tournament schedule.

The Asian Hockey Federation has not yet issued an official statement on Pakistan’s request, according to the information available.