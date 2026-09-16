Pakistan Hockey Federation refuses to play Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in India

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has declined to play in the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in India and formally requested that the tournament or all of Pakistan’s matches be shifted to a neutral venue.

PHF President Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani said the federation had submitted the request to the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions.

He said the decision was taken to ensure a safe, dignified and conducive environment for Pakistan’s national players and officials.

Wani said Pakistan remained fully committed to the Asian Champions Trophy and the promotion of hockey worldwide. He added that Pakistan was ready to compete against all FIH member nations, including India, while maintaining its position that sports should remain free from politics.

The PHF president expressed hope that the Asian Hockey Federation would positively consider Pakistan’s request for a neutral venue to ensure the country’s uninterrupted participation in the tournament.

The Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 is scheduled to feature Pakistan, India, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5.