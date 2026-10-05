Expected Changes in Pakistan T20 Squad against Sri Lanka as Babar Azam, Shadab in Line for Return

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s T20 team is set to take on Sri Lanka, with Sahibzada Farhan emerging as leading contender to continue as captain as the national side prepares for a three-match home series against Sri Lanka.

With opening T20I just days away, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to formally unveil the squad, but sources said selectors are weighing blend of youth and experience.

Farhan captained Pakistan at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, where the team featured a largely experimental group while several established stars were rested. PCB had appointed Farhan captain of its 15-member Asian Games squad, with Abdul Samad serving as vice-captain. Now, according to reports, his leadership has put him firmly in the conversation for the national T20I captaincy.

Seasoned all-rounder Shadab Khan is leading candidate to replace Salman Ali Agha, with Farhan also strongly in contention. More recent reports, however, indicate that the PCB is leaning towards retaining Farhan, with head coach Mike Hesson reportedly backing the young captain as part of a longer-term T20 strategy.

Pakistan’s Asian Games squad provided opportunities to several players outside the established first-choice group. The team included Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Haider Ali, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan and others, while Mohammad Salman Mirza was later replaced by Mohammad Wasim Jr after injury.

Reports indicate that Ahmed Daniyal, Saad Masood, Haider Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jr could be among those left out. At the same time, Pakistan are reportedly considering bringing back some of their biggest names, including Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman.

The possible combination would give Pakistan a dramatically different look from the side that travelled to Japan.

Babar, Shadab, Naseem and Fakhar to back young players

Star batter Babar Azam would bring proven international batting experience, Shadab could strengthen both the middle order and spin department, Naseem would add pace and experience to the attack, while Fakhar could provide explosive power at the top.

While Pakistan’s squad remains under discussion, Sri Lanka have already named their 15-man T20I group and begun arriving in the country.

Kusal Mendis will lead the visitors, with the squad featuring Kamil Mishara, Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga and Dushmantha Chameera, the latter subject to fitness.

Sri Lanka have also made a notable leadership change of their own, with Charith Asalanka omitted from the T20 squad after leading the side during the recent series against England.

Kusal Mendis and members of the touring party reached Islamabad on Sunday, October 4, as preparations intensified for Friday’s opening match.

Sri Lanka will not have every major player available. Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga are among the notable absentees, while Asalanka has also been left out of the T20 group. The visitors are instead arriving with a mixture of established players and emerging talent, setting up an intriguing contest against a Pakistan side that could itself be undergoing a major transformation.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20

The series will start on October 9, with the second match scheduled for October 11 and the finale on October 13. All three matches will be staged at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the PCB confirming the venue and dates as part of the upcoming home schedule.

The matches are expected to be played in the evening, with current listings placing the start around 8pm Pakistan time. For Pakistan, however, this series is about much more than three matches.

The Sri Lanka T20Is are only the opening act of a much larger tour. After the three-match series, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will join England for an ODI tri-series beginning October 18, with matches scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore and the final in Lahore.

The tour will then move into the longest format, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka scheduled to play two Tests as part of the World Test Championship cycle. The first Test is set for November 9–13 in Rawalpindi, followed by the second from November 17–21 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.