DHAKA – Pakistan defeated India by one wicket in a nail-biting contest to book a place in the final of the Asia Cup Blind Cricket Tournament.

According to reports, in the semi-final of the event under way in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the Pakistan blind team chased down a target of 180, finishing on nine wickets down off the last ball.

Pakistan needed seven runs from the last two balls. Nematullah hit a six off the fifth ball of the final over to level the scores, then struck a superb boundary off the last ball, with one run needed, to seal the victory.

Earlier, India scored 179 for six in their 20 overs. Captain Durga Rao top-scored with 62, followed by Sanjay Kumar with 30 and Dana Venkatesh with 26. Babar Ali, Badar Munir and Muhammad Idrees took one wicket each for Pakistan.

The final will be played on November 20.