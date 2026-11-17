KARACHI – BankIslami, one of the country’s leading Islamic financial institutions, is accelerating its transformation into a digitally led Islamic financial institution with the introduction of a redesigned mobile banking application, WhatsApp Banking and the successful migration to Euronet’s payments platform.

These developments bring an enhanced customer experience, greater access to banking services and upgraded payments infrastructure under a broader strategy to advance Islamic digital finance. Digital channels now account for 61% of BankIslami’s transaction volume, while its mobile banking application processed approximately PKR 557 billion during the last quarter.

At the center of this transformation is the new BankIslami Mobile App, featuring more than 60 features designed to offer customers greater convenience, flexibility and control. The application supports customizable transaction limits of up to PKR 5 million, scheduled bill payments, bulk payments and enhanced card management, including temporary card blocking, transaction controls and international and e-commerce usage settings. It also offers Urdu-language support, personalized preferences and an Islamic Hub featuring a Qibla locator, prayer and Azaan reminders, and Surah recitation.

BankIslami has also introduced WhatsApp Banking, enabling customers to access banking services through a platform already embedded in their daily lives. From balance enquiries and account statements to card services, customer requests, complaint registration and branch information, the service is designed to make routine banking more convenient while reducing the need for physical branch visits.

Underpinning these customer-facing enhancements is BankIslami’s successful migration to Euronet’s payments platform. The upgrade modernizes the Bank’s payments infrastructure and establishes a scalable technology foundation to support the continued expansion of digital services and the introduction of new capabilities.

“Our ambition is to move beyond conventional digital banking and build a more comprehensive Islamic digital finance experience,” said Waqas Anis, Chief Digital and AI Officer, BankIslami, commenting on the Bank’s digital strategy.

Looking ahead, BankIslami aims to extend its digital capabilities beyond everyday banking to encompass a broader range of Shariah-compliant deposits, financing, investment and takaful solutions. Through continued innovation, greater digital self-service and end-to-end process transformation, the Bank is working towards making financial services more accessible, efficient and responsive to evolving customer needs, in line with its mission of Saving Humanity from Riba.