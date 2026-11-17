ISLAMABAD – The way has been paved for satellite-based internet and telecommunication services during flights in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has finalised a licensing framework for in-flight satellite-based telecom services, which will allow passengers to enjoy better, uninterrupted internet and other modern communication facilities while travelling by air.

According to the PTA, licensed companies will be able to provide in-flight telecom services to Pakistan-registered aircraft using satellites registered with the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB).

Transit aircraft passing through Pakistani airspace will need to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the PTA to offer these services.

The authority said the framework will let passengers use the internet without interruption during flights and access digital services, entertainment content, personal communication and online facilities for professional work.

PTA officials added that the initiative will make advanced communication facilities available during air travel, and that the framework continues the authority’s ongoing efforts to promote digital connectivity and the use of modern technology in Pakistan’s telecom sector.