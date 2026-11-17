QUETTA – Pakistani forces have dealt major blow to militant activity in Balochistan, killing five suspected terrorists and injuring another in two separate precision operations under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, while successfully foiling an attempt to plant a deadly improvised explosive device (IED) near the Loralai Scouts.

The operations, carried out in Loralai and Koh-e-Murdar area of Dugari, shows security forces’ ability to detect suspected terrorist activity and respond before militants could execute their plans.

In Loralai, what appeared to be preparations for potentially deadly attack were disrupted when security personnel, maintaining surveillance of the area, spotted three suspected militants attempting to position an explosive device near the Loralai Scouts.

Rather than allowing suspects to complete their alleged mission, security forces launched a swift counterterrorism response, deploying quadcopters to strike their positions.

The precision strikes reportedly killed two militants on the spot, while a third sustained injuries. The intervention prevented the suspected IED attack, which could have endangered security personnel operating in the area. Meanwhile, another counterterrorism operation unfolded in the rugged Koh-e-Murdar area of Dugari, where security forces identified and targeted a separate group of militants.

Using quadcopter strike capabilities, the forces hit the suspected militant positions, reportedly killing three more terrorists. The back-to-back operations left five militants dead and one injured, while preventing a possible explosive attack on security personnel.

The latest actions form part of Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, an ongoing counterterrorism campaign aimed at dismantling militant networks and preventing attacks across Balochistan.

Security forces have reiterated their commitment to maintaining pressure on terrorist elements and continuing intelligence-led operations against those involved in violence and destabilization. Officials maintain that counterterrorism efforts will continue until militant threats are eliminated and lasting peace and security are restored throughout the region.