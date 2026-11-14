Pakistan Army Major among two Martyred in Balochistan Drone Attack: ISPR

QUETTA – Two Pakistan Army personnel, including a major, were martyred as militants stormed military vehicles with armed quadcopter drones in Balochistan on Saturday.

Security forces intensified counterterrorism operations and killed eight suspected terrorists, including a suicide bomber, in the province. The latest violence unfolded amid an extensive security operation across Kolpur, Kardagap and Nushki, where troops have been conducting intelligence-based operations (IBOs) since November 13 to dismantle militant networks and prevent further attacks.

Fitna Al Hindustan terrorists targeted military vehicles engaged in routine security patrols using weaponised quadcopters. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of Major Omer Minhas Nasir, a resident of Chakwal district, and Havildar Muhammad Adnan Khan, who belonged to Kotli Sattian.

The two soldiers lost their lives while participating in operations aimed at securing strategically important routes and protecting civilian movement in the region.

Eight Terrorists Killed in Overnight Kolpur Operation

The deadly drone attack came hours after security forces reported a major operational success against militants in the Kolpur area. During the night between November 13 and 14, troops engaged suspected FAH militants in an intelligence-driven operation, killing eight terrorists, including an individual identified as a suicide bomber.

Security personnel also seized a substantial stockpile of weapons and ammunition during the operation, dealing what the military described as a significant blow to the militant network operating in the region.

The latest offensive forms part of a broader security campaign targeting militant hideouts and suspected movement corridors across different areas of Balochistan. Alongside intelligence-based raids, troops have intensified surveillance, patrolling and area domination operations on the Quetta–Taftan National Highway (N-40), a key transport route used by local communities and commercial traffic.

Authorities said securing the highway remains essential to maintaining uninterrupted civilian movement and supporting ongoing military operations.

The military accused BLA militants of attempting to exploit armed drones, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other technical equipment to target security personnel and innocent civilians.

Military officials maintained that security forces were fully aware of the changing nature of militant attacks and had adapted their operational strategies to confront emerging threats.