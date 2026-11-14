Pakistan’s Dr Musadik Malik to attend SCO Forum in India despite Tensions

ISLAMABAD – Dr Musadik Malik will visit Indian capital next week to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) inaugural Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

Although the gathering is focused on cultural cooperation rather than political negotiations, the arrival of a Pakistani federal minister in the Indian capital is expected to attract considerable attention.

The three-day conference will take place at New Delhi’s historic Purana Qila, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the opening ceremony on November 20.

The development follows an invitation New Delhi extended in October to Pakistan’s Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi. Islamabad subsequently nominated Musadik Malik to participate instead.

Dr Malik will become the first Pakistani federal minister to set foot in India since May 2023, when then-foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari travelled to Goa for an SCO foreign ministers’ meeting.

Jointly organised by India’s ministries of Culture and External Affairs, the forum aims to strengthen cultural connections among participating nations through cooperation in literature, architecture, art, languages and historical preservation. Delegates will also explore proposals for joint UNESCO heritage nominations, protection of ancient manuscripts and initiatives promoting understanding between different civilisations.

The forum originated from a proposal presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2025 SCO summit in Tianjin, China.

India subsequently invited representatives from 25 countries, including SCO members, observers and dialogue partners. By November 13, approximately 15 countries had reportedly confirmed participation.

The expected participants include China, Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Office reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to regional cultural cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and dialogue based on mutual respect.