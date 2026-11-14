Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema Traffic Plan announced as All Routes to Raiwind to close tomorrow

LAHORE – All major roads leading to Raiwind will remain closed to regular traffic for nearly seven hours on Sunday, as the second phase of the Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema concludes with final prayers. Lahore Traffic Police announced road restrictions from 6 AM to 1 PM, warning motorists to avoid affected routes amid the expected mass departure of participants.

Thousands of participants are expected to leave congregation venue after the final prayers, prompting Lahore Traffic Police to introduce extensive road closures, one-way traffic arrangements and restrictions on motorway and Ring Road exits.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi announced that all roads leading towards Raiwind City and the congregation venue will remain closed to regular traffic from 6 am to approximately 1 pm on November 15, subject to the completion of the participants’ departure. The traffic restrictions are expected to affect several important routes connecting Lahore with Raiwind, Manga Mandi, Sundar and surrounding areas.

Under emergency traffic management plan, both carriageways of several roads will be reserved for the one-way movement of vehicles leaving the congregation. Special arrangements will cover Raiwind Road from Pajian Mor and Qizilbash Chowk towards the motorway interchange and Thokar Niaz Baig.

Similarly, the stretch between Bhubtian Chowk and Mohlanwal will be used to facilitate the outward movement of participants. Restrictions will also apply to Sundar Road, connecting Raiwind Road with Sundar Adda on Multan Road, alongside Raiwind–Manga Road, Kot Radha Kishan Road and Sue-e-Asal Road.

Authorities have warned that motorists will not be allowed to enter Raiwind from the motorway or Lahore Ring Road during the departure operation.

Crossing the road will also be prohibited at designated points along Raiwind Road, Manga Road, Sundar Road and Mohlanwal Road to prevent interruptions in the outgoing traffic flow.

Motorcycles and rickshaws will be allowed to leave their designated parking areas first. Cars and passenger wagons will follow, while buses and trucks will be released during the final stage.

CTO Shirazi said additional traffic wardens and administrative personnel have been assigned duties to regulate the movement of vehicles and maintain order along the affected routes. Officials have also been instructed to prevent vehicles from stopping or parking on the main congregation road during the concluding prayers.

Lahore Traffic Police have issued a clear warning to commuters, urging them to avoid Raiwind Road and adjoining routes between 6 am and 1 pm on Sunday, November 15, 2026. The traffic plan will remain operational until the outgoing vehicles have cleared the affected areas, with regular traffic gradually restored once congestion subsides.

The restrictions are likely to cause inconvenience for motorists travelling between Lahore and its southern outskirts, particularly those using Raiwind Road, Sundar Road and connecting highways.