Pakistanis may be allowed only 3 SIMs Per ID Card under New PTA Proposal

ISLAMABAD – Bad news for Pakistanis using multiple SIM cards as the telecom regulator is considering only three SIMs allowed on single CNIC to curb cybercrime while allowing way for expanded data connectivity amid 5G rollout.

The proposed move aimed at tackling cybercrime and preventing the misuse of mobile connections, could reshape SIM registration rules nationwide. At the same time, the telecom regulator is exploring plans to increase the number of data SIMs to support Pakistan’s transition towards 5G technology.

PTA officials raised concerns over the growing risks associated with multiple voice SIM cards registered against a single identity card, particularly their potential exploitation in fraudulent and other cybercriminal activities.

Under existing rules, which follows court ruling, every CNIC holder can register up to eight SIM cards, comprising five voice SIMs and three data SIMs. The regulator believes current allocation needs to be reconsidered in light of emerging security challenges and changing mobile usage patterns.

Officials argue that most subscribers typically rely on only two or three active voice connections, meaning the proposed reduction would have little impact on everyday users.

Internet of Things (IoT) applications are expected to transform how devices communicate, with smart equipment, connected systems and other digital technologies increasingly relying on mobile data connections.

The authority has not yet disclosed the proposed new ceiling for data SIM registrations.

Although reducing voice SIM ceiling could raise questions among subscribers who already hold multiple connections, the PTA has not announced whether existing registrations would be affected or whether any transition period would be introduced.

The telecom regulator made it clear that the proposals remain under consideration and that no final decision has been taken. Before implementing any revised limits, the PTA intends to consult mobile network operators and other telecommunications companies to evaluate the practical implications of the proposed changes.

A formal policy announcement will be issued only after this consultation process is completed. Pakistan has previously tightened SIM registration procedures through biometric verification measures to combat fraudulent connections and address national security concerns.