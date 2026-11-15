Gold Rate Today in Pakistan 15 November 2026 – Check 18K, 21K & 24Karat Gold Price

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan remained close to Rs410,000 mark, with 24-karat gold settling at Rs410,936 per tola on November 15, as bullion lost Rs5,600 per tola in just two days amid falling international bullion rates.
Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan
|Gold
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs410,936
|Rs379,317
|Rs362,075
|Rs310,350
|Per 1 Gram
|Rs35,231
|Rs32,521
|Rs31,042
|Rs26,608
|Per 10 Grams
|Rs352,311
|Rs325,206
|Rs310,424
|Rs266,078
|Per Ounce
|Rs1,095,845*
|Rs921,740
|Rs879,842
|Rs754,151
|Silver – Per Tola
|Rs5,343
|—
|—
|—
|International Gold – Per Ounce
|$3,884
|—
|—
|—
International Gold Prices Extend Losses
The weakness in Pakistan’s gold market coincided with another decline in global prices, where the precious metal shed $7 per ounce to trade at $3,884.
Silver also followed the downward trajectory. Its price in Pakistan dropped by Rs124 per tola to Rs5,343, reflecting broader pressure on precious metals.
Lahore and Karachi Gold Rates
In Lahore, dealers quoted gold in the Piece category at Rs414,200 for selling and Rs413,700 for buying.
|Market
|Selling Price
|Buying Price
|Lahore – Piece
|Rs414,200
|Rs413,700
|Lahore – Pathoor
|Rs409,000
|Rs407,000
|Karachi – Gold
|Rs414,000
|Not Reported
Silver Market Rates in Lahore
Separate trading figures from Lahore’s silver market showed that Chandi Tezabi was being sold at Rs5,450, against a buying price of Rs5,350. Chandi 1KG Bar category recorded a selling quotation of Rs5,500 and a buying rate of Rs5,450, according to the supplied market figures.
|Silver Category
|Selling Price
|Buying Price
|Chandi Tezabi
|Rs5,450
|Rs5,350
|Chandi 1KG Bar
|Rs5,500
|Rs5,450
Will Gold Fall Below Rs410,000?
The combined Rs5,600 reduction over Friday and Saturday has brought gold within Rs936 of the Rs410,000-per-tola level.
The latest figures underline the sensitivity of domestic bullion prices to movements in international markets, although local currency fluctuations and trading conditions can also influence rates.
For buyers and investors, the next trading sessions will be important in determining whether gold extends its recent losses or stabilises after the two-day decline.