US Flight Shutdown turns out to be linked to Copper Wiring Upgrade as 10,000 Flights cancelled

WASHINGTON – A routine copper wiring upgrade turned into nationwide aviation nightmare in US as sudden technical failure crippled air traffic control communications, cancelling ten thousand flights and leaving massive number of passengers stranded.

The rare disruption occurred on weekend when a serious technical malfunction struck the country’s air traffic control communications network. What was supposed to be a modernisation exercise instead exposed critical weaknesses in America’s aviation infrastructure, triggering one of the most major flight disruptions since the 9/11 attacks.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed that the crisis emerged while contractor working for technology company L3Harris was replacing outdated copper cables with a modern fibre-optic communications network.

During the upgrade, a router unexpectedly started transmitting excessive volumes of data to other air traffic control systems, disrupting communications for managing aircraft movements. The malfunction reportedly generated more than 1,000 connection attempts every few seconds, placing extraordinary pressure on the communications infrastructure and interfering with critical aviation operations.

With reliable communication between air traffic controllers and aircraft potentially compromised, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed an emergency nationwide ground stop as a precautionary measure. American aviation communications infrastructure becomes severely outdated, with some copper cables deteriorating to the point where they were being removed from service.

Officials are now examining whether contractor negligence, faulty equipment or technical misconfiguration caused the failure. However, no final determination of responsibility has been announced.

The shutdown quickly created widespread disruption at airports across the country. Aircraft were prevented from taking off, departure schedules collapsed and passengers were left waiting for information as airlines attempted to manage the rapidly worsening situation. Some travellers remained inside aircraft on runways, unable to depart or immediately return to terminal gates. Authorities eventually allowed selected international flights to operate to ease congestion at major airports.

Although the nationwide restrictions were lifted after approximately four and a half hours, the effects continued well into Saturday. Flight-tracking data showed more than 3,500 cancellations and over 2,000 delays on Saturday alone, adding to the disruption already affecting the country’s aviation network.

During a White House briefing, Duffy announced that the nationwide ground stop had been lifted at approximately 8:15 p.m. US time, after federal aviation specialists implemented technical corrections and carried out safety checks.

Engineers reduced the excessive load on network switches and restored affected communications systems, allowing flight departures to resume gradually. FAA stressed that operations were restarted only after officials confirmed that the network was stable and capable of supporting safe air traffic movements.

Meanwhile, federal authorities moved to address concerns that the breakdown might have resulted from a cyberattack or deliberate interference.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said investigators had found no evidence of malicious activity or any involvement of artificial intelligence. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin also dismissed suggestions that the incident was connected to a separate Microsoft-related technical outage, insisting that no evidence supported such claims.

Attention has also shifted towards L3Harris, the company involved in the communications upgrade. The technology firm confirmed that more than 70% of the modernisation programme had been completed before the disruption.

The company has not been formally declared responsible for the malfunction, with investigators still working to establish precisely what triggered the nationwide failure. Beyond immediate aviation emergency, the incident has intensified concerns over America’s ageing air traffic control infrastructure and the urgent need for large-scale investment.

With Republicans holding majorities in both chambers of Congress, the crisis has renewed pressure on lawmakers to approve funding for a comprehensive upgrade of the aviation network.

Duffy also warned that the consequences of the shutdown would not disappear immediately, explaining that the interruption had affected aircraft positioning, airport operations and airline schedules throughout the country.