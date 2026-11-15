Peugeot 2008 Bookings suspended in Pakistan despite Massive Rs1.3 Million Price Cut

KARACHI – Peugeot 2008 is now facing uncertain future in Pakistan. Despite massive price cut of up to Rs 1.3 million, Lucky Motor Corporation suspended fresh bookings as soaring fuel costs, sluggish demand and growing interest in hybrid and electric vehicles reshape the country’s four-wheeler market.

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) CEO told English Daily that it suspended new bookings for French crossover SUV, raising questions about the brand’s long-term survival in a market increasingly dominated by fuel-efficient hybrid and electric vehicles.

He confirmed that the company is no longer accepting fresh bookings for Peugeot 2008. He dismissed suggestions that the manufacturer had completely halted production, insisting that assembly operations were continuing to fulfil orders already placed by customers. More than 6,000 Peugeot vehicles have been assembled at the company’s Port Bin Qasim manufacturing facility since operations began in the first quarter of 2022.

Despite speculation surrounding the SUV’s future, he maintained that the company still holds sufficient stocks of components to meet outstanding orders. Existing owners will also continue receiving maintenance and technical assistance through LMC’s nationwide Kia service network.

Pakistan’s auto market undergoes major transformation, with motorists increasingly turning away from conventional petrol-powered vehicles. The sharp rise in fuel costs following the Middle East conflict that erupted in February 2026 has accelerated demand for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

Powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged PureTech petrol engine, the crossover has reportedly struggled to attract cost-conscious buyers, particularly as some owners report fuel economy of just 8 to 8.5 kilometres per litre under everyday driving conditions. With motorists increasingly calculating long-term ownership expenses before purchasing vehicles, the Peugeot’s relatively high fuel consumption has emerged as a major concern.

Weak resale demand and uncertainty among prospective customers about future spare parts availability have added further pressure.

The company rolled out big price reductions in June this year, making both Peugeot 2008 variants cheaper. The company lowered the price of the Peugeot 2008 Active by Rs 1.2 million, while the premium Allure variant received an even larger reduction of Rs 1.3 million.

Despite these aggressive reductions, the suspension of new bookings suggests that lower prices alone have not been sufficient to secure sustained demand.

While Peugeot struggles to maintain its position, Lucky Motor is expanding its focus on electric vehicles through its partnership with Chinese automobile manufacturer GAC. The changing priorities are already becoming visible at dealership level.

Peugeot’s difficulties come amid broader changes across Pakistan’s automobile industry. Honda Atlas discontinued production of the BR-V around September and October 2026 after the ageing model