Why did Punjab Govt hand over Gulfstream G500 Luxury Jet to Pakistan Air Force?

LAHORE – Punjab government is handing over operational control and maintenance to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) amid controversy of Rs11 Billion aircraft used by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Gulfstream G500, valued at estimated Rs10-11 billion, remained in bad light since its arrival in Pakistan. From questions surrounding its acquisition to criticism over its use for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s private London trip, the aircraft has repeatedly drawn public attention.

Now, documents shows Punjab Cabinet approved transferring responsibility for the aircraft’s operations and technical upkeep to the PAF, raising fresh questions about the province’s ability to independently manage one of its most expensive aviation assets.

The provincial government’s VIP Flight Wing encountered difficulties handling the Gulfstream G500 because of its advanced aviation technology and complicated maintenance requirements. Operating such an aircraft requires highly trained personnel, specialist engineering support and modern aviation infrastructure, capabilities that the provincial flight wing reportedly lacked in sufficient capacity.

The government consequently turned to the Pakistan Air Force, which possesses the technical resources and aviation expertise required to operate and maintain sophisticated aircraft. Under the cabinet-approved arrangement, the PAF will oversee the jet’s operational management and maintenance to ensure flight safety, technical reliability and round-the-clock availability.

The aircraft has already been deregistered from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s civil aircraft register and assigned a military tail number by the PAF. Three serving PAF pilots have also been deputed to the Punjab government and are now operating the jet alongside the province’s existing aviation personnel.

The provincial cabinet has approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding outlining the responsibilities of both institutions. The agreement covers aircraft maintenance, technical services, operational arrangements and financial obligations. Punjab’s Additional Secretary (Welfare) in the Services and General Administration Department has been authorised to sign the MoU on behalf of the provincial government.

Officials have described the move as an operational necessity aimed at keeping the aircraft safe, properly maintained and ready for immediate use whenever required.

The aircraft’s history has been accompanied by questions over its price and intended use. Gulfstream G500, believed to be from approximately the 2019 model year, is a VIP-configured business jet capable of accommodating around 19 passengers.

With estimated international value of $38 million to $42 million, its reported price translates into approximately Rs 10 billion to Rs 11 billion. The aircraft landed in Lahore from North America in late December 2025 before beginning domestic operations around February 2026.

Its arrival attracted considerable political attention because the Punjab government had previously announced plans to launch a provincial airline under the name Air Punjab.

The controversy intensified when Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz travelled to London aboard the aircraft for a private family visit connected to her daughter’s graduation ceremony. Opposition leaders criticised the trip and questioned whether a government aviation asset should have been used for personal travel.

Later, Maryam Nawaz reportedly paid approximately Rs 27.19 million to Rs 27.5 million from her personal funds to reimburse the expenses associated with the journey. The amount reportedly covered fuel, parking and other flight-related costs.

The latest move has introduced another dimension to the controversy surrounding the aircraft. Initially linked by provincial officials to the proposed Air Punjab initiative, the Gulfstream G500 will now be operated and maintained under an arrangement involving the Pakistan Air Force.