Punjab’s CM Maryam Nawaz’s Luxury Jet to be Handed over to Pakistan Air Force

LAHORE – Months after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz faced criticism over use of luxury aircraft for a trip to London, Punjab cabinet approved major change in the management of its controversial Gulfstream G500 jet, handing over operational control and maintenance responsibilities to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The decision comes amid continuing debate over the aircraft’s reported Rs10 billion purchase price, expensive flight operations and its use by the provincial leadership. Official documents reveal that the provincial government’s VIP Flight Wing lacks specialised technical capacity required to independently operate and maintain the sophisticated business jet, prompting authorities to seek assistance from the PAF.

According to cabinet documents, Gulfstream G500 is equipped with complex aviation systems that require highly trained personnel, specialised maintenance facilities and advanced technical expertise. Punjab government’s existing aviation wing reportedly does not possess sufficient resources to manage these requirements independently.

Pakistan Air Force, with its established aviation infrastructure and technical capabilities, has therefore been selected to take responsibility for the aircraft’s operational management and maintenance. The arrangement is intended to ensure safe flights, uninterrupted operational readiness and 24-hour availability of the aircraft.

The provincial cabinet has authorised the aircraft’s deregistration from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), allowing the PAF to assign it a military tail number.

Three serving PAF pilots have already been deputed to the Punjab government. They will work alongside provincial government pilots to carry out flight operations. The cabinet has also approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining technical, maintenance and financial responsibilities.

Additional Secretary (Welfare) of the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has been authorised to sign the agreement on behalf of the Punjab government. The provincial administration has yet to publicly comment on the latest decision.

London Flight Controversy

The development comes months after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz travelled to London to attend her daughter’s graduation ceremony. Questions were raised over the use of the government aircraft for the journey, particularly given its substantial purchase price and operational expenses.

Maryam Nawaz strongly defended the trip, dismissing criticism surrounding the aircraft. She maintained that the jet, which she described as costing Rs9 billion, was not her personal property but an official aircraft belonging to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The chief minister also claimed that she had paid Rs27.5 million from her own pocket to cover the expenses of the London journey. Despite her clarification, the episode fuelled public debate over the use of expensive government aviation assets.

The controversy surrounding the aircraft dates back to its acquisition. In February 2026, media reports suggested that the Punjab government had purchased the Gulfstream G500 for approximately Rs10 billion. According to a report published by The News, the aircraft was seven years old when its acquisition became public knowledge.

It reportedly arrived in Lahore on December 28, 2025, and completed its first domestic flight between Lahore and Multan on February 6, 2026. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari subsequently defended the acquisition, explaining that the provincial administration was developing a fleet for its proposed airline, Air Punjab.

She said that the Gulfstream aircraft formed part of the broader aviation initiative, under which the government intended to purchase some aircraft and lease others. Beyond its multibillion-rupee price tag, the aircraft has attracted attention because of its substantial operating expenses.

In February 2026, Punjab government approved a supplementary grant exceeding Rs861.5 million (Rs86.15 crore) to support the Gulfstream G500’s operations. The allocation covered fuel, maintenance, insurance and mandatory training for pilots and aviation engineers in the United States.