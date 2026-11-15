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Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 15 November 2026

By News Desk
8:49 am | Nov 15, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

KARACHI – US Dollar continued to command premium in Pakistan’s open currency market, with selling rate of Rs279.55, while the buying rate stood at Rs277.25 on November 15, 2026.

UK Pound was among most expensive major Western currencies, trading at Rs366.17 for buying and Rs372.72 for selling. The euro was quoted at Rs305.97 and Rs310.93, respectively.

UAE dirham stood at Rs75.45 for buying and Rs76.25 for selling, while Saudi riyal was available at Rs73.85 and Rs74.40. These currencies are closely watched because of Pakistan’s substantial remittance flows from the Middle East.

Canadian dollar was traded at Rs193.96 for buying and Rs200.72 for selling. The Australian dollar stood at Rs186.76 and Rs193.69, while the New Zealand dollar was quoted at Rs153.89 and Rs158.44. Chinese yuan was listed at Rs38.55 for buying and Rs38.90 for selling. The Japanese yen stood at Rs1.7198 and Rs1.7893, while the Indian rupee was quoted at Rs2.50 and Rs3.10.

Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 277.25 279.55
Euro 305.97 310.93
British Pound 366.17 372.72
UAE Dirham 75.45 76.25
Saudi Riyal 73.85 74.40
Australian Dollar 186.76 193.69
Bahraini Dinar 733.27 745.27
Canadian Dollar 193.96 200.72
Chinese Yuan 38.55 38.90
Danish Krone 42.95 43.55
Hong Kong Dollar 34.95 35.95
Indian Rupee 2.50 3.10
Japanese Yen 1.7198 1.7893
Kuwaiti Dinar 882.18 894.25
Malaysian Ringgit 68.35 69.30
New Zealand Dollar 153.89 158.44
Norwegian Krone 28.75 28.94
Omani Riyal 718.19 731.25
Qatari Riyal 75.07 77.08
Singapore Dollar 215.63 221.58
Swedish Krona 28.60 28.95
Swiss Franc 328.04 335.53
Thai Baht 8.25 8.85

 

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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