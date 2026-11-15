PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir secure Joint No. 1 Spot among World’s Most Influential Muslims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan emerged at the forefront of global Muslim leadership as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir jointly secured the number one position in the 2027 edition of The Muslim 500.

The annual publication picked five leaders from three countries at the top of its influential Muslim personalities ranking, marking the first such arrangement in its 18-year history. This recognition puts Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir on equal footing with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The fresh 18th edition shows growing influence of Pakistan’s political and military leadership in shaping regional security, international diplomacy and cooperation among Muslim-majority nations. At the heart of the historic ranking is the strengthening strategic alliance between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, which the publication identifies as a major turning point in regional defence cooperation.

The report particularly highlights the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, signed on August 7, 2026, and subsequently activated during an emergency summit in Riyadh. The agreement brings together three major strengths, Saudi Arabia’s financial resources, Türkiye’s technological and industrial capabilities, and Pakistan’s military might.

For Pakistan, the development places both its civilian government and military leadership at the centre of an emerging international security partnership.

Six Pakistani Personalities Secure Places Among Global Muslim Elite

Pakistan’s prominence in the 2027 edition extends beyond Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Four leading Pakistani religious personalities have also earned positions among the world’s 50 most influential Muslims, bringing the country’s representation in the top-ranking group to six individuals.

Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani has

Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani has secured seventh position, making him one of the highest-ranked religious scholars in the publication.

Maulana Tariq Jamil

Prominent preacher Maulana Tariq Jamil occupies 32nd place, reflecting his influence in religious preaching and public engagement.

Meanwhile, Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Nazar ur-Rehman has been ranked 41st, while Dawat-e-Islami founder Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas Attar Qadiri has secured 44th position.

Together, these figures demonstrate Pakistan’s influence not only in international politics and defence but also in Islamic scholarship, spiritual guidance and religious outreach.

Rank Personality Country Joint No. 1 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Joint No. 1 Field Marshal Asim Munir Pakistan Joint No. 1 King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Saudi Arabia Joint No. 1 Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Arabia Joint No. 1 President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Türkiye 4 Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei Iran 5 King Abdullah II Jordan 6 Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Qatar 7 Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani Pakistan 8 Sheikh Al-Habib Umar bin Hafiz Yemen 9 Sheikh Ahmad Muhammad Al-Tayyeb Egypt 10 Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah Mauritania 11 Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani Iraq 12 President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan UAE 13 Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia 14 King Mohammed VI Morocco 15 Sheikh Salman Al-Ouda Saudi Arabia 16 President Prabowo Subianto Indonesia 17 Sheikh Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi Yemen 18 Maulana Mahmood Madani India 19 Sultan Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III Nigeria 20 Professor Ibrahim Kalin Türkiye 21 Yahya Cholil Staquf Indonesia 22 President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Egypt 23 Sheikh Ali Gomaa Egypt 24 Sheikh Habib Ali Al-Jifri Yemen 25 Sheikh Hamza Yusuf United States 26 Sheikh Ahmad Tijani Cisse Senegal 27 Sheikh Usama Al-Sayyid Al-Azhari Egypt 28 Sheikh Muhammad Al-Yaqoubi Syria 29 Captain Ibrahim Traoré Burkina Faso 30 Sheikh Mustafa Hosny Egypt 31 Al-Habib Muhammad Luthfi bin Yahya Indonesia 32 Maulana Tariq Jamil Pakistan 33 Professor Seyyed Hossein Nasr United States 34 Dr Timothy Winter (Abdal Hakim Murad) United Kingdom 35 President Samia Suluhu Hassan Tanzania 36 Sheikh Muqtada Al-Sadr Iraq 37 Sheikh Uthman Taha Syria 38 Sheikh Rached Ghannouchi Tunisia 39 Mohamed Salah Egypt 40 President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Uzbekistan 41 Maulana Nazar ur-Rehman Pakistan 42 Ibrahim Saleh Al-Hussaini Nigeria 43 Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada Afghanistan 44 Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas Attar Qadiri Pakistan 45 President Mahmoud Abbas Palestine 46 President Ahmed Al-Sharaa Syria 47 Professor Mustafa Abu Sway Palestine 48 Sheikh Hatim Al-Awni Saudi Arabia 49 Zohran Mamdani United States 50 Dr Hussam Abu Safiya Palestine

Other Muslim World Leaders Feature in Global Rankings

Beyond the five personalities sharing first place, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei occupies fourth position, followed by Jordan’s King Abdullah II in fifth and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in sixth.

Yemeni spiritual leader Al-Habib Umar bin Hafiz is ranked eighth, while Egypt’s Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, appears ninth.

Mauritanian scholar Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah completes the top 10. Other influential political personalities include Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at number 13, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at number 16, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at number 22 and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at number 40.

Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah has also secured a place at number 39, while New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appears at number 49.

The publication has also recognised individuals whose contributions extend beyond political power and religious leadership. Palestinian paediatrician Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, the former director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, has been named Man of the Year 2027.

His recognition acknowledges his medical services during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and his continued detention by Israeli forces. He is also ranked 50th among the world’s most influential Muslims.

Iranian schoolgirl Fatemeh Zahra Sheikhabadi, who survived the February 2026 attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, has been selected as Woman of the Year.

The Muslim 500 ranks individuals according to their influence on Muslim communities through politics, religious scholarship, economic activity, education, culture, philanthropy and social engagement. The publication covers approximately 2.2 billion Muslims worldwide and identifies 500 personalities whose leadership, decisions or public activities carry significant influence.