Dalbandin Airport saved from Major Terror Attack as Security Forces eliminate Two Militants

QUETTA – A terror attack targeting Dalbandin Airport, religious pilgrims and commercial transport facilities in Balochistan was reportedly prevented after security forces intercepted and killed two suspected militants during a late-night intelligence-based operation in Chagai district.

The operation, carried out on November 14, 2026, challenged claims circulating on social media that Dalbandin Airport itself had come under terrorist attack. According to security sources and reported operational records, no assault occurred at the airport. Instead, the suspects were confronted while allegedly conducting reconnaissance ahead of planned attacks.

Intelligence agencies had reportedly been monitoring suspicious activities in the Dalbandin area after receiving information about a possible terrorist operation involving Fitna al-Hindustan (FAH).

BLA reportedly planned to targets Dalbandin Airport, a rest facility accommodating pilgrims travelling between Pakistan and Iran, and a staging area used by commercial cargo trucks.

A specialised Frontier Corps team from Dalbandin Rifles launched an intelligence-based operation near Dhadhar Nullah. Security personnel encountered two armed suspects near Dhadhar Landi along Quetta–Taftan National Highway (N-40).

According to security officials, the suspects were believed to be surveying routes and nearby locations in preparation for possible attacks. The situation escalated when the armed individuals allegedly opened fire on security personnel and attempted to disappear into the darkness.

Both suspects reportedly fled in separate directions through the nearby seasonal watercourse, hoping to escape the security cordon. However, security forces immediately responded, pursuing the suspects while calling in additional counterterrorism personnel. Two reserve teams reached the area and blocked the surrounding escape routes, effectively trapping the armed suspects inside the nullah.

The confrontation ended with both suspected militants killed following an exchange of gunfire, according to security sources. A subsequent search of the area resulted in the recovery of two submachine guns, seven magazines containing a total reported stock of 210 rounds of ammunition, a motorcycle, a blanket and motorcycle repair equipment.

Security officials believe the recovered belongings suggest that the suspects had travelled into the area with supplies and equipment that could support movement across difficult terrain. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding their presence near the highway and their suspected connections to the alleged attack plot.

Security sources insist that Dalbandin Airport was never directly attacked during the incident. Instead, the confrontation occurred near Dhadhar Nullah along the N-40 highway, where the armed suspects were reportedly intercepted before reaching any of their alleged intended targets.

Dalbandin connects Quetta–Taftan corridor, which is major hub near Iranian border. The highway is frequently used by cargo transporters and religious pilgrims, making security along the route particularly important.