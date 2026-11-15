Explosive Audio Leak Exposes Alleged Conspiracy Behind Rawalakot Tragedy

RAWALAKOT – A leaked audio recording has triggered fresh controversy surrounding the tragic death of young Javeria Saqib in Rawalakot, allegedly exposing attempts to manipulate the incident, shift blame onto security forces, and shape public opinion through a coordinated social media campaign.

The recording, which has surfaced following the shooting incident involving young girls, allegedly captures individuals linked to a disruptive group discussing how to exploit the tragedy to advance an anti-institutional narrative.

The individuals acknowledge that the shots fired at the girls came from armed members of their own group. More significantly, the conversation reportedly reveals discussions about shifting responsibility for the shooting onto security forces in an attempt to fuel public anger against state institutions.

In another disturbing allegation, the leaked conversation reportedly exposes efforts to pressure the bereaved family into issuing a statement aligned with the group’s preferred narrative over Javeria Saqib’s tragic death.

The recording allegedly points to a coordinated effort to circulate misleading videos and fabricated posts aimed at discrediting state institutions and diverting attention from the actual circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The incident also raised questions over the motives of those allegedly attempting to politicise a young girl’s death. What should have remained a tragedy demanding transparency, accountability, and justice has now become the centre of a wider controversy involving allegations of misinformation, narrative manipulation, and attempts to influence the victim’s family.