PTA changes rules for issuing duplicate mobile SIM cards in Pakistan

New scam methods and threats have put security agencies and relevant departments in action and to counter the menace, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced a major step to stop issuance of illegal SIMs in the country.

The country's telecom regulator announced new changes in the method of issuance and activation of mobile SIM cards. It said the new SIM for an individual will now be available and activated in seven days instead of the previous eight hours.

Amid contrasting statements online, PTA said currently 8-hour gap exists between successive biometric verifications from NADRA for SIM-related transactions.

It said the same duration is being increased to 7 days, for new SIM only, and to counter the techniques employed by fraudulent who tend to activate multiple illegal SIMs at the same time for fraudulent activities in the name of fake surveys, free ration schemes and to trick innocent people.

The new rules related to mobile SIMs will come into effect from January 24. 2024. PTI said SOPs will be applicable to all operators, customer service centers, franchisees, and retailers.

Meanwhile, NADRA and other relevant institutions will also implement the new SOPs in its system.

In previous years, fake thumb impressions and other tricks were used to get multiple SIMs issued in a day.