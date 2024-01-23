Search

World

Martin Luther King Junior's son Dexter Scott succumbs to cancer at 62

Web Desk
11:01 AM | 23 Jan, 2024
Martin Luther King Junior's son Dexter Scott succumbs to cancer at 62
Source: TheKingCenter/Twitter

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of American activist, and political philosopher Dr Martin Luther King Jr, has breathed his last at the age of 62, his family members said.

King Center in Atlanta said Mr Scott died peacefully in his sleep as he was battling prostate cancer. 

Condolences poured in forDexter Scott who was a top-tier attorney who focused on shepherding his father’s legacy. 

The deceased was named after Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, where his legendary father served before his assassination. Dexter's siblings called his death cannot heart breaking.

Dextrer King shared quite resemblance with his father, whom he played in the 2002 movie The Rosa Parks Story, a statement issued by King Center in Atlanta said. 

The former attorney lived his life to continue the perpetuation of his father's legacy.

The “Execution” of Martin Luther King Jr.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

11:07 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Bahrain's King Hamad receives Pakistan Army chief

03:01 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Queen of Denmark abruptly abdicates throne on live television, ...

01:19 PM | 20 Dec, 2023

Fatima Sydow: Culinary legend, author loses battle to cancer

07:41 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Navjot Singh Sidhu's son ties the knot

08:50 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

King Charles III celebrates 75th birthday

04:39 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Special Episode 76 of O! Millionaire Highlights Breast Cancer ...

World

12:31 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Four passengers 'survive' as Russian plane crashes in Afghanistan

02:38 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Fact Check: Did an Indian plane crash in northeastern Afghanistan?

11:45 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Gaza death toll tops 25,000 as Israel continues to bomb Palestinians

10:25 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Iran’s spy chief in Syria among five killed in Israeli airstrike on ...

12:15 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Iran launches satellite as part of Revolutionary Guards’ space ...

11:31 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

India to fence border with Myanmar to end visa-free movement

Advertisement

Latest

11:49 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Supreme Court begins ex-IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s petition against his removal

Gold & Silver Rate

05:52 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Gold sees decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 23 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 281.45
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.15 752.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.1 915.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 726.76 734.76
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.25 324.75
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 23th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: