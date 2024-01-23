Martin Luther King Junior's son Dexter Scott succumbs to cancer at 62

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of American activist, and political philosopher Dr Martin Luther King Jr, has breathed his last at the age of 62, his family members said.

King Center in Atlanta said Mr Scott died peacefully in his sleep as he was battling prostate cancer.

Condolences poured in forDexter Scott who was a top-tier attorney who focused on shepherding his father’s legacy.

The deceased was named after Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, where his legendary father served before his assassination. Dexter's siblings called his death cannot heart breaking.

Statement from The King Center on the passing of Dexter Scott King: https://t.co/VWbIPxO5a1 pic.twitter.com/tTpoxjT8RK — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) January 22, 2024

Dextrer King shared quite resemblance with his father, whom he played in the 2002 movie The Rosa Parks Story, a statement issued by King Center in Atlanta said.

The former attorney lived his life to continue the perpetuation of his father's legacy.