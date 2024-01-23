Supreme Court begins ex-IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s petition against his removal

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday commenced hearing on petition filed by former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against his removal.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is heading the bench hearing petition and the bench also includes Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Irfan Saadat.

The proceedings of apex court are being streamed live on Supreme Court's website and channels.

On Monday, Pakistan's former spy chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed submitted his response to petition. In his response, the former DG ISI dismissed the allegations of his involvement in the constitution of Islamabad High Court benches to prolong the detention of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Faiz Hameed said former jurist dragged him into the case for no reason.

Earlier, notices were issued to Faiz Hameed, Brig. (r) Irfan Ramay, former IHC chief justice Anwar Khan Kasi and former SC registrar Arbab Muhammad Arif.

More to follow...