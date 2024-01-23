Supreme Court begins ex-IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s petition against his removal

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday commenced hearing on petition filed by former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against his removal.
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is heading the bench hearing petition and the bench also includes Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Irfan Saadat.
The proceedings of apex court are being streamed live on Supreme Court's website and channels.
On Monday, Pakistan's former spy chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed submitted his response to petition. In his response, the former DG ISI dismissed the allegations of his involvement in the constitution of Islamabad High Court benches to prolong the detention of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.
Faiz Hameed said former jurist dragged him into the case for no reason.
Earlier, notices were issued to Faiz Hameed, Brig. (r) Irfan Ramay, former IHC chief justice Anwar Khan Kasi and former SC registrar Arbab Muhammad Arif.
More to follow...
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.15
|752.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.1
|915.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.76
|734.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.25
|324.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
