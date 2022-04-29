LHC tells NA speaker to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE – The top provincial court has ordered the National Assembly speaker to administer oath to Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz tomorrow.

In its Friday ruling, the Lahore High Court directed the NA speaker to administer the oath by 11:30am.

Meanwhile, the outgoing CM Usman Buzdar has reportedly vacated the official residence.

Earlier today, Hamza Shahbaz approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the third time over delay in his oath-taking ceremony by Punjab Governor.

In a writ petition, he contented that the court had already ordered his oath administration and Governor Punjab was not abiding by the court order.

He prayed for appointment of a representative for oath taking with mentioning of date and place by the court.