LHC tells NA speaker to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz
Usman Buzdar vacates official residence: report
LAHORE – The top provincial court has ordered the National Assembly speaker to administer oath to Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz tomorrow.
In its Friday ruling, the Lahore High Court directed the NA speaker to administer the oath by 11:30am.
Meanwhile, the outgoing CM Usman Buzdar has reportedly vacated the official residence.
Earlier today, Hamza Shahbaz approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the third time over delay in his oath-taking ceremony by Punjab Governor.
In a writ petition, he contented that the court had already ordered his oath administration and Governor Punjab was not abiding by the court order.
He prayed for appointment of a representative for oath taking with mentioning of date and place by the court.
