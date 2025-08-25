Pakistan rejects ‘Greater Israel’ plan, urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

JEDDAH – Pakistan has strongly rejected Israel’s “Greater Israel” plan and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

Addressing an emergency meeting of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Council of Foreign Ministers, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan firmly rejects Israel’s Greater Israel plan, as it poses a serious threat to peace.

He said that Palestinians are being forcibly displaced from Gaza, and Israel continues to violate international laws. Attacks on hospitals, schools, and refugee camps are clear violations of human rights. Innocent Palestinians have been subjected to relentless brutality for the past two years.

Ishaq Dar added that Palestinians are being collectively punished and that a famine-like situation has emerged in Gaza, making urgent action imperative.

He emphasized that the international community should take strong measures against Israel, implement practical steps for an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire, and ensure full and safe access to humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The Foreign Minister stated that Pakistan always supports the sovereignty and integrity of Arab countries and calls on the international community to take the strictest possible measures against Israel.

He thanked Turkey, Iran, and Palestine for their full cooperation in organizing the emergency meeting and stressed that Israel’s Greater Israel plan is unacceptable and will never be recognized by Pakistan. Pakistan supports a two-state solution for Palestine.

Earlier, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated that Israel’s ongoing violations in Gaza are undermining international efforts for a two-state solution. He added that more countries are joining the global campaign to recognize the Palestinian state.

Prince Faisal noted that the number of countries recognizing Palestine as a state is steadily increasing and reiterated that Saudi Arabia firmly supports the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.