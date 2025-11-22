US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 22 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market shows slight changes across major global currencies, with the US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound maintaining strong positions.

On Saturday, the US Dollar is trading at Rs281.55 for buying and Rs281.70 for selling, showing a largely stable trend amid global economic uncertainty.

Euro saw minor strengthening, posted at Rs324 (buying) and Rs327.50 (selling), while UK Pound Sterling remained the highest-valued mainstream currency in the open market, trading at Rs374.10 and Rs377.10.

UAE Dirham stood at Rs76.70 (buying) and Rs 77.50 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal was quoted at Rs75.05 and Rs75.50, respectively.