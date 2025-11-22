Latest

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 22 Nov 2025

By News Desk
8:28 am | Nov 22, 2025
KARACHI – Foreign exchange market shows slight changes across major global currencies, with the US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound maintaining strong positions.

On Saturday, the US Dollar is trading at Rs281.55 for buying and Rs281.70 for selling, showing a largely stable trend amid global economic uncertainty.

Euro saw minor strengthening, posted at Rs324 (buying) and Rs327.50 (selling), while UK Pound Sterling remained the highest-valued mainstream currency in the open market, trading at Rs374.10 and Rs377.10.

UAE Dirham stood at Rs76.70 (buying) and Rs 77.50 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal was quoted at Rs75.05 and Rs75.50, respectively.

 
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 281.55 281.7
Euro 324 327.5
UK Pound Sterling 374.1 377.1
U.A.E Dirham 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal 75.05 75.5
Australian Dollar 181 186
Bahrain Dinar 745 752.5
Canadian Dollar 199.5 204.5
China Yuan 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone 43.1 43.5
Hong Kong Dollar 35.8 36.05
Indian Rupee 3.09 3.18
Japanese Yen 1.77 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar 910.75 919.75
Malaysian Ringgit 66.6 67.2
New Zealand Dollar 156.15 158.15
Norwegian Krone 27.3 27.6
Omani Riyal 729.65 737
Qatari Riyal 76.55 77.25
Singapore Dollar 213.75 218.75
Swedish Korona 29.1 29.4
Swiss Franc 346.1 348.85
Thai Baht 8.45 8.6
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

