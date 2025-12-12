Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound Rate to PKR – 12 Dec 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market shows slight movements in several major international currencies, with US dollar, Euro, and UK pound maintaining firm positions against the Pakistani rupee.

US dollar traded at Rs280.9 in the buying window and Rs283.35 in selling. The euro remained strong, recorded at Rs326.5 for buying and Rs329.85 for selling. UK pound sterling continued to hold one of the highest values, trading at Rs373.5 buying and Rs377.5 selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE dirham stood at Rs76.45 in buying and Rs77.1 in selling, while Saudi Riyal was quoted at Rs74.75 and Rs75.35, respectively.

Canadian dollar traded at Rs 201.1 buying and Rs204.1 selling, while the Australian dollar stood at Rs185 and Rs189. The Kuwaiti dinar, one of the highest-valued currencies globally, remained strong at Rs911 in buying and Rs921 in selling.