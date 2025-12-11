Trader disappears as 20kg gold worth Rs1b goes missing in Lahore’s Ichhra

LAHORE – More than 20 kilograms of gold kept in trust by traders in a jewelry market has allegedly gone missing in the Ichhra area.

Police said that several jewelers in the Ichhra jewelry market had entrusted their gold to a trader named Sheikh Waseem Akhtar. When Sheikh Waseem did not show up at his shop for several days, the traders broke the locks and checked the locker.

According to police, the shopkeepers claimed that when the locker was opened, more than 20 kilograms of gold had disappeared. The missing gold is valued at approximately one billion rupees. The affected shopkeepers also reported that the trader, Sheikh Waseem, fled after taking a committee amount of 6 million rupees.

Police stated that one of the affected traders, Muhammad Ahmed, has submitted an application at the Ichhra police station, after which the police have begun investigating the matter from multiple angles.