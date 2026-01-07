Punjab boards matric exams 2026 expected start date

LAHORE – The annual matriculation examinations for 2026 in Punjab are expected to be delayed due to holy month of Ramazan and Eidul Fitr.

Reports said the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has requested permission to begin matric exams from March 27. The final schedule will be announced after approval from the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons.

The decision to postpone the exams comes in view of Ramazan, ensuring that students can observe the holy month without clashes with exam schedules. It is anticipated that matric exams under the Lahore Board will commence after Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Students have expressed concerns, suggesting that exams should start on March 1, with only a one-week break for Eid celebrations.

Earlier this week, all educational boards in Punjab have officially announced the start date for the 2026 annual Intermediate (F.A, F.Sc, I.C.S, and I.Com) examinations.

Reports said the exams will commence on May 5, 2026, and will be attended by students from both public and private institutions across the province.

Board authorities have stated that the process for submitting examination forms has already begun. Students have been advised to submit their forms on time, following the prescribed schedule, to avoid any inconvenience.

They also clarified that a late fee will be charged for any forms submitted after the given deadline, in accordance with the board’s rules.