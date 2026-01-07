Rubina Dilaik turns up heat in Baby Pink Bikini during Japan Vacation

MUMBAI – Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is setting social media on fire once again. The actress shared throwback pictures from her Japan vacation with husband Abhinav Shukla and close industry friends, and fans can’t stop talking about them.

The viral pictures show Rubina posing in a serene natural pool, surrounded by lush greenery and a cascading waterfall. She wore a baby pink backless tie-up bikini with matching bottoms and a tie-knit skirt, embracing a natural look with braided hair and no makeup. The stunning visuals quickly caught the attention of her followers, generating thousands of likes and comments.

Rubina also shared a sweet couple photo with Abhinav, where the duo posed together in the pool, earning the tag of “couple goals” from fans. Along with friends Akshank Singh and Kunal Sain, Rubina enjoyed the scenic beauty of Japan, capturing moments of laughter and relaxation amidst nature.

Captioning her photos, Rubina wrote: “Japan taught us to live ‘in the moment,’ so now you too can experience it through my #Throwback.” The post perfectly reflects her mantra of embracing life and enjoying every moment, both on-screen and off-screen.

Fans flooded the comments section, praising Rubina’s elegance and the couple’s chemistry. The trip not only gave a glimpse into Rubina’s personal life but also showcased her love for travel and adventure, proving she is as much a globetrotter as she is a talented actress.

Photo credits: @rubinadilaik/Instagram