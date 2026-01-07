Taliban Spokesperson pushes back on DG ISPR’s Terrorism Claims

ISLAMABAD – Ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan have taken sharp turn as Kabul continues to support Tehreek-e-Taliban and other terror groups, who are using Afghan soil to launch attacks in Pakistan.

The issue prompted strong reaction from DG ISPR who lambasted Afghan Taliban for supporting Terror fractions. A day after fiery press conference of Pakistan Army spokesperson, Kabul strongly rejected alarming claims made by Pakistan’s military.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, denounced Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry’s statements as “factually false” and warned that threatening remarks are unacceptable to Afghanis.

In forceful statement on social media platform on social media, Mujahid accused Pakistan Army of spreading misinformation and undermining diplomatic norms. He stressed that Afghanistan is sovereign, stable nation with capable leadership and strong security apparatus fully in control of its territory.

“Interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and threatening language will not be tolerated,” Mujahid declared, urging Pakistani authorities to exercise extreme caution in their public comments given the fragile nature of bilateral ties.

The fiery response comes after DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry held press conference, revealing that Islamabad experienced 5,400 terrorist incidents last year, with security forces eliminating 2,597 terrorists. Chaudhry alleged that groups such as Al Qaeda, Daesh, and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) are using Afghanistan as a base for attacks inside Pakistan. He also claimed Afghan nationals were involved in major terrorist incidents, portraying Afghanistan as a growing hub for global terrorism.

The escalating rhetoric underscores the mounting tension between the two neighbors and raises concerns about security and diplomacy in the region.