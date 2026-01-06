Should Noor Wali Mehsud be made KP’s CM? DG ISPR Fires Back at Controversial Claims

RAWALPINDI – DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry held a key presser, as he sheds light on counter terrorism measures.

In a fiery response to statements by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, he questioned sharply: “Should Noor Wali Mehsud be made the Chief Minister of the province, or should allegiance be pledged to him?”

ISPR chief slammed CM’s claim that Afghanistan does not sponsor terrorism in other countries, calling it “completely against the facts.” He stated that the world recognizes Afghanistan as a hub of terrorism and accused the CM of spreading blatant lies to confuse masses.

Calling KP Chief Minister’s remarks “laughable and illogical,” DG asked pointedly: “Have there not been over 3,800 terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? Yet, such statements are made that have no connection to reality.”

He warned that the CM’s narrative is nothing but a political statement lacking both evidence and strategy.

Pak Army spox did not hold back, saying “If military operations are not conducted, does it mean bowing to terrorists? Should Khurshid Noor Wali Mehsud now dictate who runs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? Will Haibatullah decide the province’s fate?”

DG ISPR made it clear that the army will not hand over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to terrorists. He praised ANP and other political parties for standing against terrorism, sacrificing their lives, and never bowing to extremists.

DG concluded with a scathing remark on security policies: “Asking Afghanistan to guarantee peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is absurd. How can we rely on a country that spreads terrorism globally?”