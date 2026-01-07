Family’s denial of Love Marriage drives University of Lahore student to attempt Suicide

ISLAMABAD – A female student of University of Lahore attempted suicide and is currently under medical treatment at General hospital, where she remains unconscious, according to police and hospital sources.

Police officials said Fatima, a resident of Narang Mandi, wanted to marry young man named Ahmed who also belongs to her hometown. However, her family did not approve of marriage and reportedly advised her to continue her education instead. Police sources indicated that the disagreement over marriage may have contributed to the student’s emotional distress.

As per available information, Fatima’s last phone call was made to Ahmed, after which she deleted call logs and his contact number. Shortly thereafter, she attempted suicide by falling from roof of the university building. Police recorded statements from the family members, and further investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

Meanwhile, medical board formed to oversee treatment of the injured student has been reconstituted. The number of members on the board has been increased from four to seven to ensure comprehensive medical evaluation and care.

The reconstituted board includes Professor of Medicine Dr. Khurram Saleem, Head of Pulmonology Dr. Javed Magsi, Associate Professor of Gynecology Dr. Saira Zeeshan.

Senior doctors are providing continuous medical care to the patient. Additionally, Principal Professor Farooq Afzal is supervising the treatment process. Hospital sources have not released further details regarding the student’s condition, citing medical confidentiality.