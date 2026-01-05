Female student critical after falling from University of Lahore building

LAHORE – A 21-year-old female student was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after falling from the second floor of the University of Lahore on Monday.

The incident took place at the same university where 21-year-old Muhammad Owais had tragically taken his own life just a few days earlier.

According to circulating videos on social media, fellow students were seen rushing Fatima, the injured student, to a nearby medical facility after she allegedly jumped from the building.

However, it remains unclear whether her fall was accidental or an attempt to take her life. The university has not provided an official statement regarding the incident as of now.

In the wake of the incident, the university administration announced the closure of the campus indefinitely, citing concerns for the safety and well-being of students. A spokesperson mentioned that the decision was made to ensure a secure environment for the student body.

Meanwhile, local police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause behind the fall and whether any foul play was involved.