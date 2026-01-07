Sindh home minister announces major crackdown on dacoits in Katcha areas

KARACHI – Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Wednesday announced a large-scale operation targeting dacoits in the province’s Katcha regions.

Addressing the media in Sukkur, Lanjar said a high-level meeting had approved the immediate launch of the operation. “We will deploy all available resources, focus on specific areas, and take strict action against the notorious dacoits who often appear on social media,” he stated.

When asked about the timing of the operation, Lanjar declared, “You can consider it underway from today.” He added that dacoits would have the chance to surrender before the courts, but warned, “Those evading the law or considering themselves untouchable will face strict action. There will be a fight, and they will face justice.”

In October 2025, the Sindh cabinet had approved a Surrender Policy for Dacoits in the Katcha areas of Sukkur and Larkana divisions. The policy makes clear that surrender does not guarantee pardon or immunity. While voluntary surrender may be taken into account as a mitigating factor during court proceedings, all offenders remain accountable under the law.

Lanjar also praised the Punjab government for its support in a recent operation that cleared a no-go Katcha area. On the possible involvement of the army, he said the Sindh police, with Rangers’ support, are fully capable of handling the operation and that army assistance is not expected. He assured that personnel would be equipped with modern tools necessary for the mission.

Addressing reports that dacoits were using drones, the minister dismissed the claims, saying, “I don’t think drones have reached them. Action is also being taken against their facilitators.”

Lanjar stressed the need for joint operations with Punjab police due to the Machka area stretching into Punjab. He directed the Sindh inspector general to coordinate with his Punjab counterpart and the Bahawalpur regional police officer. “A joint effort will happen, and I am confident we will eliminate these dacoits,” he said.

The Katcha areas, covering several districts in central and southern Sindh, including Kashmore, Ghotki, Shikarpur, and Jacobabad, are infamous for crimes such as dacoity, kidnappings for ransom, and tribal disputes.