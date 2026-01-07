Journalist apologiSes to Saba Qamar over controversial remarks

Journalist Naeem Hanif has publicly apologised to actress Saba Qamar over controversial remarks made against her.

The apology came after Saba Qamar served him a legal notice seeking Rs 100 million in damages, accusing him of making defamatory and insulting allegations about her character.

According to the legal notice, Naeem Hanif made and circulated statements about Saba Qamar that were not only derogatory and based on gender bias, but also promoted the notion that a woman’s success is the result of her association with men rather than her hard work or professional ability.

Speaking about the controversy, Naeem Hanif admitted in a podcast that his claims were false. He stated that the remarks he made about Saba Qamar were not based on facts and offered a heartfelt apology.

Responding immediately to the apology, Saba Qamar shared a clip from the podcast on her Instagram story and wrote just one word, “Speechless,” reflecting her emotions regarding the entire matter.

The issue began in November 2025 when Naeem Hanif claimed on his YouTube channel that Saba Qamar had once lived in a house in Lahore’s Walton area, allegedly provided by an unknown person. Following these statements, there was strong backlash on social media and within the showbiz industry.

Saba Qamar strongly rejected the allegations, clarifying that she never lived in Walton and that the statements made against her were baseless and false. She described them as an attack on her reputation and an act of character assassination.

During the controversy, several showbiz personalities came forward in support of Saba Qamar. Actress Sehar Khan stated in an Instagram story that it is unacceptable to say anything about anyone on the internet, and that such toxic mindsets should be questioned.

Saba Qamar herself also highlighted Naeem Hanif’s past conduct in multiple Instagram stories, sharing clips of his statements about actress Fiza Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed, and discussions involving late actor Yousuf.

In one post, she alleged that Naeem Hanif has previously spread false news, indulged in cheap talk, and mocked individuals who earned their place through hard work—solely to gain attention, views, and fame.