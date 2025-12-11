Faiz Hameed to testify against Imran Khan, says Senator Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD – Senator Faisal Vawda has stated that Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed is now set to testify against PTI founder Imran Khan.

Speaking on a private TV channel, Senator Faisal Vawda said that in the May 9 cases, the PTI founder appears to be legally cornered. He added that Faiz Hameed will provide not only testimony but also evidence against the PTI founder.

Faisal Vawda further said that the legal pressure will not stop here, and Faiz Hameed’s 14-year sentence will not be reduced. It was Faiz Hameed’s responsibility to provide details of military installations related to May 9.

He also commented that the negligence and incompetence of General Bajwa were noted, but once discovered, attempts were made to remove Faiz Hameed. However, since General Bajwa was exonerated, no action will be taken against him.

Faisal Vawda stated that now the primary focus is on PTI and its founder.

It is worth noting that former DG ISI, Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed, has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a Field General Court Martial sentenced Faiz Hameed to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment.

ISPR stated that proceedings against former Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed were initiated under the Pakistan Army Act and continued for 15 months.

According to ISPR, the accused faced action on four charges, which included involvement in political activities, violation of the Official Secrets Act causing harm to state security and interests, misuse of authority and official resources, and causing unlawful harm to certain individuals.