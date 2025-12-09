Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar to PKR update – 9 Dec 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency markets witnessed another day of volatility as major foreign currencies strengthened against Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar remained in high demand, trading at Rs281.35 for buying and Rs283.20 for selling, showing persistent pressure on the rupee amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Euro also gained ground, priced at Rs327.50 buying and Rs330.50 selling, while UK Pound surged even higher, standing at Rs374.50 and Rs378.00, respectively, showing strong momentum in European markets.