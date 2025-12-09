Latest

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar to PKR update – 9 Dec 2025

By News Desk
8:51 am | Dec 9, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency markets witnessed another day of volatility as major foreign currencies strengthened against Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar remained in high demand, trading at Rs281.35 for buying and Rs283.20 for selling, showing persistent pressure on the rupee amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Euro also gained ground, priced at Rs327.50 buying and Rs330.50 selling, while UK Pound surged even higher, standing at Rs374.50 and Rs378.00, respectively, showing strong momentum in European markets.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.35 283.20
Euro EUR 327.50 330.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374.50 378.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.60 77.30
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.85 75.40
Australian Dollar AUD 184.50 188.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.50 754.50
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.00 205.00
China Yuan CNY 39.35 39.75
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.07 3.16
Japanese Yen JPY 1.80 1.90
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 912.45 922.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.35 67.95
New Zealand Dollar NZD 159.00 161.00
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.45 27.75
Omani Riyal OMR 729.00 739.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 215.50 220.50
Swedish Krona SEK 29.45 29.75
Swiss Franc CHF 346.70 349.45
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now