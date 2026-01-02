Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for ODIs, Tests in 2026: BCB

LAHORE – The Pakistan men’s cricket team will tour Bangladesh twice in 2026, featuring a three-match ODI series in March following the T20 World Cup and a two-match Test series in May as part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Friday.

For the 2026 season, the BCB has unveiled a packed home international calendar, with Bangladesh set to host four Tests, 12 ODIs and nine T20Is.

The home season will begin in March after the men’s T20 World Cup, with Pakistan arriving for a three-match ODI series. Pakistan will then return in May for a two-Test series that will count towards the WTC 2025–27.

“The confirmed itinerary ensures a season full of international cricket in Bangladesh, giving fans across the country the opportunity to watch top-level cricket at home. Match venues will be announced in due course,” the BCB said in a statement.

Between Pakistan’s two tours, New Zealand will visit Bangladesh in April and May for a full white-ball series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is.

Australia is scheduled to tour in June, followed by India in August and September, with both teams set to play three ODIs and three T20Is each.

The international season will conclude in October and November with a two-Test series against the West Indies, also part of the WTC. Ahead of the series, Bangladesh will host a three-day warm-up match from October 22 to 24. The first Test will be played from October 28 to November 1, followed by the second from November 5 to 9.

Additionally, Sri Lanka A will tour Bangladesh in May 2026 for a series featuring two four-day matches and three one-day games.