Free health card facility rolled out in another region

MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has directed relevant authorities to immediately activate the health card facility across the region.

Addressing a high-level meeting in Muzaffarabad, the premier emphasized that this initiative would significantly enhance the accessibility of quality healthcare services, particularly for the poor and middle-class segments of society.

Rathore called the health card scheme a crucial step for the welfare of the people, aiming to reduce the financial burden on citizens seeking medical treatment. He noted that the scheme would allow residents of AJK to receive medical care without the stress of high treatment costs, ultimately strengthening the overall healthcare system in the region.

He also highlighted that the initiative was designed to provide affordable, quality, and respectful medical services to all sections of society, ensuring equal healthcare access across the region.

Prime Minister Rathore further instructed the concerned departments to finalize all administrative and technical aspects of the plan promptly, stressing that there should be no delay in the launch of the Health Card services. He reiterated that public relief programs, like the Health Card scheme, are a top priority for the government because they directly benefit the common citizens.

It is noteworthy that similar health card schemes in other parts of Pakistan have already shown positive results, reducing medical costs and increasing access to healthcare.