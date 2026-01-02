Study in Hungary: Fully Funded University Scholarships Open for Pakistani Students

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani students continue to look for options to study abroad and if you are also interested to pursue higher education in Hungary. Check out offer from one of Europe’s oldest and most prestigious universities, which opened its fully funded scholarships for 2026 under the Stipendium Hungaricum program.

The opportunity for Pakistani and international students, Hungary’s prestigious University of Pécs has announced its fully funded scholarships for 2026. This initiative, under the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship, allows students to pursue Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD programs in English at one of Europe’s top universities—completely free of tuition fees.

Hungary Scholarships for Pakistanis

Pakistani students with excellent academic records are especially encouraged to apply. The scholarship is truly all-inclusive, covering 100% of tuition fees, a monthly living stipend (HUF 43,700 for undergraduates and master’s students; HUF 140,000 for PhD candidates), as well as accommodation and health insurance. Programs span a wide range of fields, including Business, Science, Health, Arts, Engineering, and Social Sciences.

Application is 100% online and requires a nomination from the applicant’s home country. Interested students must prepare and submit a CV, academic transcripts, language certificates, recommendation letters, a medical certificate, and a statement of purpose.

This scholarship is more than just financial support as it offers students the chance to receive world-class education, experience vibrant European culture, and gain international exposure.

The deadline to apply is January 15, 2025.