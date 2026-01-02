Four bodies found in manhole on Karachi’s Mai Kolachi Road

KARACHI – Four bodies have been found in a manhole on Mai Kolachi Road in the port city, and police have started an investigation.

According to reports, a total of four bodies were recovered from a manhole near the Mai Kolachi Road railway crossing, including two women, one man, and a boy.

Edhi authorities retrieved the bodies, after which police arrived at the scene. The bodies were shifted to the hospital, where the process of identification and investigation is ongoing.

Police said the suspects dumped the bodies into the manhole and covered it with stones. The bodies are more than 10 days old. The cause of death will be determined after post-mortem examinations. The bodies have been shifted to Civil Hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister takes notice

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident of four bodies being found in a drain in Karachi’s Mauripur area and expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of two women, a child, and a man.

He directed police and relevant departments to conduct immediate investigations, review all aspects of the incident, and identify those responsible.

The Chief Minister ordered that a report be submitted immediately, stating that the Sindh government would ensure justice for the affected families and that protecting citizens’ lives and property is the government’s top responsibility.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar sought complete details of the incident from the SSP Keamari and directed that the motives, reasons, and factors behind the killings be thoroughly examined.

He instructed that those involved be identified and arrested at the earliest, brought to justice according to the law, and that an impartial, transparent, and comprehensive investigation be ensured from all angles.

The minister also directed the preservation of evidence, forensic analysis, and effective use of material collected from the crime scene, reiterating that providing justice to the affected families is the Sindh government’s top priority.