Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 12 December 2025

By Our Correspondent
9:08 am | Dec 12, 2025
Gold Rates In Pakistan Today Per Tola Gold Price 28 Nov 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up in international market as investors awaited key guidance from the US Federal Reserve.

As per Sarafa Association, rate of gold jumped by Rs500, bringing the per-tola rate to Rs443,562. The price of 10 grams also climbed, adding Rs428 to reach Rs380,282.

Category Increase New Price
Gold per tola 500 443,562
Gold per 10 grams 428 380,282

In the global market, gold gained $5, with the international rate quoted at $4,212 per ounce, including a $20 premium. Silver also saw upward movement in the domestic market, increasing by Rs85 to reach Rs6,452 per tola.

Gold Rate 22K Gold (Rs) 21K Gold (Rs) 18K Gold (Rs)
Per Tola 410,758.33 392,087.5 336,075
Per 1 Gram 35,216.5 33,615.75 28,813.5
Per 10 Gram 352,165 336,157.5 288,135
Per Ounce 998,142.75 952,772.63 816,662.25

 

Spot gold was trading 0.2% higher at $4,215.61 per ounce at 0309 GMT, while US gold futures for February del–ivery rose by the same margin to $4,244.70 per ounce. Spot silver gained 0.6% to reach $61.06, after touching an all-time high of $61.46 earlier in the session.

