US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 6 Dec 2025

By News Desk
8:50 am | Dec 6, 2025
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee exhibited mixed trend against major international currencies in open market, while trading remained largely stable overall.

According to market data, US dollar was being bought at Rs281.30 and sold at Rs283.20, showing a slight firmness in greenback. Euro also held steady, trading between Rs327.50 (buying) and Rs330.50 (selling).

UK Pound continued to command highest rate among frequently traded currencies, recorded at Rs374.50 for buying and Rs378 on the selling counter.

UAE Dirham currently priced at Rs76.60 buying and Rs77.35 selling, while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs74.90 and Rs75.40, respectively.

Other global currencies, including the Australian Dollar (AUD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Singapore Dollar (SGD), also showed stability with minor variations in their buying and selling values.

 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

