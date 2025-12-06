US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 6 Dec 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee exhibited mixed trend against major international currencies in open market, while trading remained largely stable overall.

According to market data, US dollar was being bought at Rs281.30 and sold at Rs283.20, showing a slight firmness in greenback. Euro also held steady, trading between Rs327.50 (buying) and Rs330.50 (selling).

UK Pound continued to command highest rate among frequently traded currencies, recorded at Rs374.50 for buying and Rs378 on the selling counter.

UAE Dirham currently priced at Rs76.60 buying and Rs77.35 selling, while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs74.90 and Rs75.40, respectively.

Other global currencies, including the Australian Dollar (AUD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Singapore Dollar (SGD), also showed stability with minor variations in their buying and selling values.