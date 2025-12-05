Red Sea International Film Festival Opens in Jeddah; Pakistan Showcased for First Time

JEDDAH – The Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 opened in Jeddah on Friday with a star-studded red carpet, bringing together acclaimed filmmakers, actors and cultural ambassadors from around the world.

The annual festival, celebrated for its diverse cinematic offerings, has cemented its position as a major platform connecting Eastern and Western film traditions.

Marking a significant first, a dedicated Pakistani cultural stall was introduced at this year’s edition, thanks to Nosheen Wasim, a Pakistani-origin Saudi organiser known for her contributions to cultural programming across the Kingdom. The stall showcases Pakistan’s artistic heritage and offers local filmmakers and creators an opportunity to connect with global audiences.

Speaking to the media, Ms Wasim said Saudi Arabia continues to emphasise cultural inclusivity, and the addition of Pakistan’s showcase “brings new colours and vibrancy to the festival’s global cultural tapestry”.

Pakistan’s presence on the red carpet included actress Atiqa Odho, veteran artist Tauseeq Haider, filmmaker-actor Shehzad Nawaz, and media personality Nosheen Wasim. Festival organisers and international visitors welcomed the delegation, noting Pakistan’s steadily expanding creative footprint.

The opening ceremony saw a strong international turnout. Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on the red carpet and highlighted women’s empowerment and the evolving role of female voices in global cinema. Hollywood and international celebrities, including Adrien Brody, Jessica Alba, Nina Dobrev, Vin Diesel, and Michael Caine, were also present, adding to the event’s global prominence.

With participation from artists across continents and the debut of Pakistan’s cultural showcase, the festival’s 2025 edition emerged as a vibrant celebration of diplomacy, diversity and artistic exchange. In this space, cinematic worlds from East and West converge under one spotlight.