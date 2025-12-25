Rakul Preet turns up the heat with her Bold Black Dress Look; See Viral Pictures

MUMBAI – Bollywood’s glam babe Rakul Preet Singh has once again raised eyebrows with her latest fashion moment. Known for her elegant yet bold style statements, the 35-year-old actress recently shared a fresh set of pictures on social media, and they are pure glam goals.

Rakul Preet, who is counted among Bollywood’s most stylish and glamorous actresses, often makes headlines for her fashion sense. This time, her new social media snaps have become the talk of the town, spreading rapidly across social media and winning hearts everywhere.

The viral pictures show Singh wearing sleek black bodycon dress that beautifully complements her figure and highlights her refined sense of style. The black ensemble gives off a classy, sophisticated vibe while still looking effortlessly glamorous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

To elevate the look, Rukul opted minimal makeup, letting her natural glow take center stage. Her soft, open curls added a touch of elegance and enhanced her overall appearance. She completed the look with silver earrings, which perfectly balanced the outfit and added a subtle sparkle.

She posed in different stylish angles, each picture reflecting her confidence and charm. As soon as the photos were posted, fans flooded social media with praise, admiring her beauty, poise, and fashion choices.

From calling her “pretty” to hailing her as a true glamour queen, fans couldn’t stop showering love on the actress.